The Spirit heads west to Colorado

It is time to head out. The past week Jon Osburn has parked The Spirit of the American Trucker at OOIDA headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo., for OOIDA’s semiannual board meeting.
Today, though, Jon and his canine co-pilot, Sassi, head to Commerce City, Colo. They plan to be at the Rick Ash TA on Exit 278 (the Quebec Street exit) from I-70/I-270. They are scheduled to be there May 1-4.
There are more than 200 parking spots there, about half of them reserved spots, according to TA’s website.
The truck stop is named for 2015 Citizen Driver Award winner Rick Ash, who is based in Lakewood, Colo. According the TA & Petro website, he is a life member of OOIDA, founder of Trucking Solutions Group, an annual volunteer at Feed My Starving Children in Denver, and a member of Trucker Buddy International.
The Spirit of the American Trucker will be traveling over part of the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike was built in 1954-56. It is older than the interstate highway system.
Because it predates the interstate highway system, the road lacks the wide median found on most other interstate highways. Instead, the Kansas Turnpike has a continuous, permanent Jersey barrier in the median over its entire length.
Whenever you see The Spirit tour truck, go say hello to Jon. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. You also can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon at The Spirit.
