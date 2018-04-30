For the seventh week running, average U.S. diesel prices rise

For the seventh week in a row, the average price for diesel fuel across the U.S. has risen.
On Monday, April 30, the Energy Information Administration reported the average price per gallon of diesel cost $3.157. Seven weeks ago, the EIA reported a gallon of diesel costing $2.972 per gallon on average in the U.S.
Gulf Coast prices remain under $3 per gallon.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA for Monday:
- U.S. – $3.157, up 2.4 cents
- East Coast – $3.162, up 2 cents
- New England – $3.203, up 3.2 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.321, up 2.6 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $3.042, up 1.4 cents
- Midwest – $3.083, up 3.6 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.946, up 1 cent
- Rocky Mountain – $3.215, up 3.4 cents
- West Coast – $3.64, up 2.4 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.394, up 2.8 cents
- California – $3.834, up 1.9 cents.
ProMiles reports that the average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel going up 2.8 cents over a week ago.
On Monday, the average price across the U.S. was $3.133 per gallon, according to ProMiles. A week before it was $3.079 and two weeks before it was $3.046.
Prices increased 2 to 4 cents in all regions, according to ProMiles.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $3.107, up 2.8 cents
- East Coast – $3.18, up 2.8 cents
- New England – $3.191, up 2.4 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.37, up 2.8 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $3.077, up 2.7 cents
- Midwest – $3.068, up 2.9 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.96, up 3 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $3.218, up 3.7 cents
- West Coast – $3.574, up 2.3 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.361, up 2.2 cents
- California – $3.872, up 3.3 cents
AAA reports a national average price per gallon for diesel fuel at $3.065 for Monday, April 30, which is 2.9 cents higher than a week before.
A month ago, AAA reported $2.962 per gallon and a year ago $2.528 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments