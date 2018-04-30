Time running out for drivers who need to retake DOT exam

For drivers who took their Department of Transportation physical from Dr. Kenneth G. Edwards in the past two years, the time is now to retake their exam.
In late March, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said 2,103 commercial motor vehicle drivers who received medical certificates from Edwards would have to pass a new physical exam in order to remain compliant. The agency sent notification letters to the affected drivers at the end of March and beginning of April, telling them they had 30 days from the time they were notified
Most of the affected drivers are from Georgia, Alabama and Florida. The FMCSA said drivers who received their current DOT exam from Edwards should plan to retake their exam even if they don’t receive a letter.
Edwards, who worked out of an office in Phenix City, Ala., was arrested in February after being indicted by a federal grand jury for charges related to falsifying the results of DOT physicals. The indictment alleges that Edwards and his employees orchestrated a scheme to submit false documents to the DOT.
According to the indictment, Edwards and his staff did not perform physicals that were up to DOT standards but still sent forms to the DOT that “falsely certified the truck drivers had passed all of the DOT physical exam requirements.”
Edwards’ employees Joann Bush and Andrea Daigle were also indicted.
Edwards was removed from the FMCSA’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners in December.
Drivers and carriers with questions regarding the voided exams are asked to contact FMCSA at FMCSAMedical@dot.gov or by calling 202-366-4001.
