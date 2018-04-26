Spencer sworn in as fourth president of OOIDA

Todd Spencer is officially the fourth president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association following a unanimous vote electing him to the position at the spring meeting of the board of directors on Thursday.
Spencer began his trucking career in 1974. He was elected to the OOIDA board in 1978 and was elected executive vice president in 1992. He served in that role for 26 years. Spencer has served as acting president and CEO since the death of long-time president Jim Johnston in January.
Spencer was the only candidate nominated for the post. He received a standing ovation from the board after the vote.
“I am humbled. I never aspired for this day,” Spencer said following the vote. “I take this position very seriously.”
Spencer’s election followed his opening remarks to the board in which he paid tribute to Johnston’s leadership and passion for fighting for the rights of truckers. His remarks set a tone of activism and advocacy, two things Johnston was passionate about.
“For small guys to get recognition, it takes involvement. It’s a big challenge for some guys, but everyone here is up to the task. When it comes to the issues involving truck drivers, they have to hear from truck drivers.
“And, we speak trucker.”
When Johnston died, there were two years left on his term. The Nominations and Elections Committee met ahead of the spring board meeting on Tuesday and voted to recommend to suspend the stipulation that the next president serve the remainder of Johnston’s term. The board, through 100 percent consensus, agreed to waive that requirement and elect Spencer to a full five-year term.
New executive V.P., other changes
Spencer’s election to the role of president left his executive vice president seat vacant. The board unanimously elected long-time board member Lewie Pugh, who was also the lone nominee, to that post.
Woody Chambers announced his retirement from the board ahead of the meeting, leaving his executive board position of general vice president also to be filled. Terry Button was nominated and ran unopposed to fill that seat, again with unanimous support from the board.
Robert Esler was re-elected to another five-year term as secretary of the Association. Leo Wilkins is currently serving as treasurer.
Two additional board positions were sworn in, both involving employee representation on the board. Brad Hennon was sworn in as the employee director and Sylvia Dodson was sworn in as the alternate employee director.
The board will continue meetings for two more days at OOIDA’s headquarters with an agenda full of government affairs, legislative, regulatory, litigation updates.
Todd Spencer, newly elected president of OOIDA, swears in Lewie Pugh as new executive vice president; Terry Button as new general vice president; Robert Esler, serving another five-year term as secretary; Sylvia Dodson as new alternate employee director; and Brad Hennon as new employee director. (Photo by Nikohle Barnes)
