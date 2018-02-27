Free pneumonia, shingles vaccine shots available to truckers through Sept. 20

Truckers may get vouchers for free pneumonia and shingles vaccines, courtesy of the St. Christopher Fund. They are available through Sept. 20.
Truck drivers can get vouchers from the St. Christopher Fund website or from OOIDA’s Jon Osburn, skipper of the Association’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker.
Truckers also may get vouchers for free flu shots. Flu shots area available through April 30.
Drivers may choose from Kroger, the Little Clinic, Walgreens and CVS to redeem the vouchers for a free vaccine. However, each location has a separate voucher, so the drivers need to plan on a location before printing the vouchers
Some locations will accept the vouchers electronically. That information will be on the St. Christopher Fund website at TruckersFund.org.
The vouchers are only for semitrailer drivers who hold a valid CDL. Licenses will be checked at each location before the vaccines are given.
If a driver has insurance, they are asked to provide that information, as often the vaccines are fully covered through insurance, especially for the flu vaccine.
