Average U.S. diesel prices decrease again

The average price for a gallon of diesel for the U.S. again decreased, according to an Energy Information Administration report on Monday.
That continues a three-week trend, but the decrease was only half what it was last week and one region, California, saw a small average increase.
The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went down 2 cents per gallon from the week before, to $3.007 per gallon, on Monday, Feb. 26, according to the EIA.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.007, down 2 cents
- East Coast – $3.057, down 2.5 cents
- New England – $3.127, down two-tenths of a cent
- Central Atlantic – $3.255, down 1.9 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.906, down 3.3 cents
- Midwest – $2.947, down 2.3 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.797, down 2.1 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.936, down 1.7 cents
- West Coast – $3.397, down two-tenths of a cent
- West Coast less California – $3.064, down eight-tenths of a cent
- California – $3.66, up two-tenths of a cent
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, shows the average price of a gallon of diesel dipping below $3 on Monday.
The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel on Monday, according to ProMiles, was down 1.9 cents per gallon from the week before, to $2.947 per gallon.
The largest decrease, according to ProMiles, was in East Coast states, where Monday’s average price dropped more than 3 cents. Prices in Lower Atlantic states also dropped 3 cents.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $2.947, down 1.9 cents
- East Coast – $3.047, down 3.2 cents
- New England – $3.1467, down two-tenths of a cent
- Central Atlantic – $3.284, down 2.6 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.92, down 3 cents
- Midwest – $2.933, down 1.9 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2797, down 1.4 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.915, down 2.8 cents
- West Coast – $3.252, down 1.1 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.007, down 1.1 cents
- California – $3.617, down 1 cent
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.955 for Monday. A week ago, the price was $2.67 per gallon, a month ago $2.958 per gallon and a year ago, $2.519 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments