Pilot Flying J and UrgentCareTravel offer truckers access to health care

Pilot Flying J is offering health care access for truckers in a new partnership with UrgentCareTravel.
Medical clinics at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers now offer drivers access to comprehensive medical services. Services include primary and urgent care, chronic disease management, lab services and Department of Transportation physical exams.
According to an UrgentCareTravel news release, clinics are along major interstate highways in Knoxville (I-40), Oklahoma City (I-40) and Atlanta (I-75) metro areas. A location in Dallas along I-20 is opening soon. More locations are planned.
For more information about UrgentCareTravel, visit the website here.
