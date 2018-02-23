Chiropractor indicted for falsifying results of DOT physicals

A chiropractor and two of his employees were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after being indicted by a federal grand jury for charges related to falsifying the results of Department of Transportation physicals.
Dr. Kenneth G. Edwards, 64, of Columbus, Ga.; Joann Bush, 58; and Andrea Daigle, 40, face conspiracy, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges. In addition, Edwards and Bush were charged with making false statements and falsification of federal records.
The indictment alleges that Edwards and his employees orchestrated a scheme to submit false documents to the DOT. The false documents related to the physical exams of truck drivers that were conducted at his chiropractic office in Phenix City, Ala. According to the indictment, Edwards and his staff did not perform physicals that were up to DOT standards but still sent forms to the DOT that “falsely certified the truck drivers had passed all of the DOT physical exam requirements.”
Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The case was investigated by the DOT’s Office of Inspector General with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
