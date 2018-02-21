For the third week running, diesel prices decrease across the U.S.

Diesel prices are indeed lower this week than last, and this repeats a pattern from the previous two weeks.
The average U.S. price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went down 3.6 cents per gallon from the week before, to $3.063 per gallon, for the week ending Monday, Feb. 19, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Average U.S. prices have decreased for three weeks. Like last week, prices went down in all regions.
The data for the EIA’s fuel price report comes from surveys of 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide.
The lower prices reported by the EIA are corroborated by data form ProMiles.
Land Line reported on Monday that according to ProMiles the average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel in the U.S. was down 4.4 cents per gallon from the week before, to $2.966 per gallon.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, presents its fuel price data in the same format as the EIA. However, ProMiles uses a direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.027, down 3.6 cents
- East Coast – $3.082, down 2.9 cents
- New England – $3.129, down 2.5 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.274, down 3.2 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.939, down 2.7 cents
- Midwest – $2.97, down 5 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.818, down 3.3 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.953 down 1.9 cents
- West Coast – $3.399, down 3.3 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.072, down 3.5 cents
- California – $3.658, down 3.1 cents
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.967 for Monday. A week before, the price was $2.987 per gallon, a month ago $2.944 per gallon and a year ago, $2.515 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.
