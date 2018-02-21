Goodyear Highway Hero finalists announced

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. has announced its three finalists for its 35th annual Highway Hero Award. The winner will be revealed during a ceremony on March 22 as part of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.
“Since 1983, Goodyear has honored professional truck drivers who have put themselves in harm’s way to help others, making the Goodyear Highway Hero Award the oldest and most prestigious honor of its kind,” Goodyear marketing director Gary Medalis said in a news release. “It is our privilege to have recognized truck drivers for their extraordinary acts of heroism over the last three decades, and we will continue this great tradition next month.”
This year’s finalists are Brian Bucenell of Richmond, Va.; Ryan Moody of Tacoma, Wash.; and Frank Vieira of Ancaster, Ontario.
Bucenell was nominated for using his truck to help end a high-speed chase involving state troopers and a stolen car. According to Goodyear, Bucenell had just merged onto the Ohio Turnpike near Toledo when he switched on his CB radio and overheard other truck drivers discussing a high-speed chase that was taking place not far from his location. Moments later, Bucenell spotted a group of state troopers in pursuit of a car, which was headed his way. As Bucenell’s tractor-trailer entered a construction zone, the stolen car attempted to pass him on the shoulder.
Bucenell’s Peterbilt kept pace with the car and eventually sandwiched it against the guard rail, ending a 20-minute chase that reached speeds faster than 100 mph. Troopers arrested the car’s driver and passengers, who were later charged with motor vehicle theft.
Moody helped save the life of a badly injured motorcyclist. After witnessing the motorcyclist crash, Moody positioned his truck to block traffic and jumped out to help. He wrapped his own shirt around the head of the victim and stayed with him until help arrived.
Vieira was driving near Toronto when he heard a crash involving a car and another truck. When he arrived at the car, Vieira discovered that the driver’s neck was pierced by a piece of the steering wheel. Vieira applied pressure to the wound and notified emergency services about the accident.
Trucking journalists will vote on the winner, who will receive a special ring, a cash award and a trophy. The other two finalists will receive cash prizes.
David Webb, a truck driver from Billings, Mont., won last year’s award after stopping an out-of-control dump truck and performing CPR on the incapacitated driver.
