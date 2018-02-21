Ohio DOT taking comments regarding closure of rest area with truck parking

Despite the increasing issues surrounding the lack of truck parking, another rest area may close soon. The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking comments on a rest area closure on Interstate 77 northbound in Washington County.
According to an ODOT news release, “there are adequate facilities to accommodate the needs of the traveling public on the I-77 corridor between the West Virginia Division of Highways Wood County rest area and the ODOT Guernsey County rest area.”
Justifying the closure, ODOT cites a Pilot Flying J at the Caldwell Exit and a GoMart at Exit 1. Pilot Flying J’s location has 25 parking spaces and the GoMart has 18. The rest area in question has 20 marked truck parking spaces.
ODOT notes that since 1992, more than 60 rest areas have been closed in the state due to the private sector fulfilling the needs in the area. The agency also mentioned environmental issues such as “antiquated onsite water and sewer systems” among the reasons for rest area closures.
Jason’s Law truck parking survey results reveal Ohio as having among the most total spaces, next to Texas. Ohio ranked fourth for most public spaces per 100 miles of National Highway System and for all spaces per 100 miles of NHS. However, the Buckeye State also ranked among the worst when considering all spaces per 100,000 daily truck vehicle miles traveled. Both Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association drivers and American Trucking Associations drivers ranked Ohio as a state with a sufficient supply of truck parking.
ODOT plans to accept comments through March 31. Comments can be emailed at D10.PIO@dot.ohio.gov or call 740-568-3904.
