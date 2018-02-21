CARB to block DMV registration on noncompliant trucks in 2020

Trucks subject to the California Air Resources Board’s truck and bus regulations will need to meet “health-based requirements” of those regulations in order to obtain Department of Motor Vehicles registration in 2020, CARB has recently announced.
In 2020, trucks are required by CARB to be model year 2011 or newer or repowered with a 2010 or newer engine. The following compliance schedule applies to model year vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds:
- 2000 and older – Jan. 1, 2020
- 2001-2005 – Jan. 1, 2021
- 2006-2007 – Jan. 1, 2022
- 2008-2010 – Jan. 1, 2023
Trucks that are not in compliance can be placed on a DMV registration block by CARB. California is enforcing all diesel regulations in preparation for 2020.
Vehicles exempt from all heavy-duty diesel regulations or have met all requirements will be able to register with the DMV. VIN numbers may be required to ensure vehicles are not accidentally denied registration.
CARB regulations also apply to vehicles with a GVWR between 14,001 and 26,000 pounds. Compliance schedules for those:
- 2004 and older – Jan. 1, 2020
- 2005-2007 – Jan. 1, 2021
- 2008-2010 – Jan. 1, 2023
Affected vehicles may obtain DMV registration if they are using “an allowable compliance option, which must be reported in the Truck Regulation Upload, Compliance and Reporting System,” according to CARB.
For more information about CARB’s truck and bus regulations, visit arb.ca.gov/truckstop.
