Paccar recalls nearly 2,000 trucks for display panel indicating wrong gear

Paccar is recalling nearly 2,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for issues with the instrument panel, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration document. This recall only affects trucks with automated transmissions.
More specifically, Paccar is recalling select 2014-18 Kenworth T680/T880 trucks and 2017-2018 Peterbilt 567/579 trucks equipped with an automated Eaton UltraShift Plus or Eaton Advantage transmission with right hand stalk shifter.
According to a NHTSA recall document, the display that indicates which transmission gear the driver selected may display incorrectly. The instrument panel may indicate “N” when the shifter is set into “D” or “R”. Consequently the truck will not move.
Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Paccar, which will have dealers install a transmission software update for free. Recalls are slated for April 2. For questions, call Kenworth’s customers service at 425-828-5000 or Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4000 with recall number 18KWA and 118-A.
