Diesel prices decrease again across the U.S.

The average price of diesel across the U.S. dipped below $3 a gallon, according to ProMiles.
The average price also is lower this week than last week in every region across the U.S.
The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel in the U.S. on Monday was down 4.4 cents per gallon from the week before, to $2.966 per gallon.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the Energy Information Administration in the agency’s weekly reports. However, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages while the EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide.
Land Line plans to report on EIA figures on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Four regions have per-gallon diesel prices below $3 per gallon, according to ProMiles. The lowest average price is in the Gulf Coast region, where the price is $2.811 per gallon. California has the most expensive average gallon of diesel, $3.627.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $2.966, down 4.4 cents
- East Coast – $3.079, down 3.8 cents
- New England – $3.148, down 2.9 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.31, down 2.9 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.95, down 4 cents
- Midwest – $2.952, down 4.6 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.811, down 4.1 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.943., down 2.7 cents
- West Coast – $3.253, down 4.4 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.018, down 4.2 cents
- California – $3.627, down 3 cents
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.967 for Monday. A week before, the price was $2.987 per gallon, a month ago $2.944 per gallon and a year ago, $2.515 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.
