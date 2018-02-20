Kentucky lawmaker asks U.S. DOT to expand ELD exemptions for horse show industry

Kentucky lawmakers will consider a resolution asking for federal regulators to expand the exemptions for the electronic logging device mandate for individuals in the horse showing industry.
State Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, is sponsoring SR140, which asks the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand the agricultural exemptions in the ELD regulations to include “all livestock haulers, including those involved in equine shows, races, rodeos and other recreational events.”
The resolution has been forwarded to the Senate’s Transportation Committee.
A growing number of bills and resolutions are percolating at statehouses across the country. Proposals in the legislatures of Alabama, Missouri, Idaho and Wyoming join bills and resolutions in Tennessee and South Dakota.
