Ontario Ministry of Transportation pleads for U.S. truckers to take parking survey

Not unlike its southern counterparts, the government of Ontario, Canada, is conducting a truck parking and rest area survey for truckers. However, participation from U.S. drivers has been underwhelming, and the study director is urging American truckers to give their input.
The parking survey looks into the current environment along southern Ontario highways. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation hopes to glean insight they could later use.
According to a news release, the survey asks about the shortage of parking and the hardships that this causes for drivers in terms of lost time, lost earnings, frustration and aggravation.
“We believe that commercial truck drivers know the most about parking, so we are inviting all drivers who use southern Ontario highways to complete our survey (including drivers who are based outside Ontario),” the Ontario government said in a news release.
Due to a lack of much needed input from U.S. drivers, the survey deadline has been extended to April 30 and is available in English and French.
So far, the survey has generated more than 1,700 responses, mostly Canadians. Results are showing parking difficulty for 25 highway segments and providing valuable information to the provincial government regarding costs to drivers and impacts on health and stress.
However, 1,700 responses is not enough for the Ministry of Transportation to fully assess needs. Accordingly, the Ministry is pleading with American cross-border drivers to take the survey.
The study has received support from The Ontario Trucking Association, The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, The Owner-Operator's Business Association of Canada, The Women's Trucking Federation of Canada and individual truck drivers, such as Johanne Couture of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, who has provided a great deal of assistance, according to the news release. Couture is an OOIDA board member.
