Comments now open on ELD exemption request from National Electrical Contractors Association

An exemption request from the electronic logging device mandate asks to allow electrical contractors who drive utility-service commercial vehicles to record their duty status changes with paper logs is now open for public comment.
The National Electrical Contractors Association, a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating on behalf of its membership, has requested the exemption. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is accepting public comments on the request until March 16.
NECA’s membership is made up of over 4,000 members who are contractors installing, repairing and maintaining the infrastructure of electrical utilities. Contractors employ line workers who drive utility-service vehicles during their duty day.
Click here to file comments on the exemption request.
Click here to view the docket for the exemption request here.
According to the request, NECA says the ELD requirement “unnecessarily burdens its members' operations.” The group proposes to continue to use paper to record the hours of service of drivers. The group argues that CMV operations under the exemption would achieve a level of safety equivalent to, or greater than, the level that would be achieved absent the proposed exemption.
This is the 21st request filed for an ELD exemption. Last September, NECA joined OOIDA as part of a 31-member coalition of industry groups asking for a delay of the ELD mandate.
