OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records
By Land Line staff | Wednesday, February 14, 2018
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.
- Lonnie L. Byers of Ozark, Ark., has been recognized for 48 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 46 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Hamed J. Diab of Port Orange, Fla., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Keith Jibben of Graceville, Minn., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Richard B. Donahue Jr. of Lady Lake, Fla., has been recognized for 22 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Bill E. Ater Jr. of Arlington, Texas, has been recognized for 17 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Harry A. Fleck of Port Allegany, Pa., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Alexander Pinckney of Gaston, N.C., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Randy C. Campbell of Aliquippa, Pa., has been recognized for 12 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Chuck R. Paar of Mount Jewett, Pa., has been recognized for 11 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Jarvis Gaudin of Biloxi, Miss., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Cedric Gaymon of Sumter, S.C., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Dennis Milliron of New Castle, Pa., has been recognized for nine years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Jack Tanner of Smethport, Pa., has been recognized for six years of safe, accident-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.
The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.
