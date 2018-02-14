OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records

By Land Line staff | Wednesday, February 14, 2018

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence.

  • Lonnie L. Byers of Ozark, Ark., has been recognized for 48 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 46 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Hamed J. Diab of Port Orange, Fla., has been recognized for 40 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Keith Jibben of Graceville, Minn., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Richard B. Donahue Jr. of Lady Lake, Fla., has been recognized for 22 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Bill E. Ater Jr. of Arlington, Texas, has been recognized for 17 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Harry A. Fleck of Port Allegany, Pa., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Alexander Pinckney of Gaston, N.C., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Randy C. Campbell of Aliquippa, Pa., has been recognized for 12 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Chuck R. Paar of Mount Jewett, Pa., has been recognized for 11 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Jarvis Gaudin of Biloxi, Miss., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Cedric Gaymon of Sumter, S.C., has been recognized for 10 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Dennis Milliron of New Castle, Pa., has been recognized for nine years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Jack Tanner of Smethport, Pa., has been recognized for six years of safe, accident-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.

The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.

 

 

