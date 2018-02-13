FMCSA issues temporary exemption for truckers using certain JJ Keller ELDs

, Land Line Digital Content Editor | Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Drivers and carriers using certain electronic logging devices from J.J. Keller and Associates will be allowed to continue using paper logs to record duty status.
The extension for paper logs allows the company to correct “deficiencies” in eight of its devices until Feb. 28 or the deficiencies are corrected, whichever comes first, according to a Feb. 9 letter from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Carriers must keep a copy of the letter at their principle place of business and a copy must be kept in each vehicle with a malfunctioning ELD.
The affected devices:
- Geotab GO7 – J.J. Keller Android BYOD
- Geotab GO7 – J.J. Keller Android Tablet
- J.J. Keller ELD – Android BYOD 2.0
- J.J. Keller ELD – Android Tablet 2.0
- J.J. Keller ELD – iOS 2.0
- J.J. Keller ELD –iOS 2.5
- J.J. Keller ELD – Android BYOD 2.5
- J.J. Keller ELD – Android Compliance Tablet 2.5
Dale Watkins, supervisor of OOIDA’s Regulatory and Compliance department, says the problems with the devices in question involve transferring data to law enforcement during roadside inspections. He said representatives from J.J. Keller have been in contact with OOIDA and say they are working on a software update to address the issues.
“The most important thing people with these devices need to know is they’re going to be getting updates, and if you have one of these devices, you need to accept the update,” Watkins said.
