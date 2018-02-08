DAT Solutions: Spot freight markets dip in early February

The first week of February brought a chill to an otherwise hot spot freight market. Rates on DAT MembersEdge declined and the number of loads slipped nearly 6 percent during the week ending Feb. 3. Truck posts increased 3 percent, which helped push van and reefer load-to-truck ratios down to pre-ELD-mandate levels.
- Van: 6.9 available loads per truck
- Flatbed: 61.1 loads per truck
- Reefers: 10.2 loads per truck
There’s still freight to move but we’re seeing demand fall in line with what we’re used to at this time of year.
Rates drop
National average fell 3 cents for van freight ($2.23 per mile), 8 cents for reefers ($2.59 per mile), and 13 cents for flatbeds ($2.26 per mile).
Diesel on the rise
Here we go again. The price for diesel was up 1.6 cents to $3.09 per gallon as a national average, more than 50 cents higher than where we were last year.
Van trends
Spot van volumes declined 16 percent, and truck posts increased 4 percent. Van rates fell in nearly every major market, although prices are higher than they were a year ago.
Movers
Looking at major van markets, Chicago’s outbound average had the sharpest decline last week, down 16 cents to $2.77 per mile after a 15-cent drop the previous week. Elsewhere:
- Houston, $2 per mile, down 6 cents
- Memphis, $2.50 per mile, down 1 cent
- Columbus, Ohio, $2.29 per mile, down 8 cents
California cool
Spot van loads and rates out West keep shifting lower, pulling load-to-truck ratios down with them. Check out the Hot States Map: the darker red states have higher ratios. California and Nevada are pretty pale. So are rates. The average outbound rate from Los Angeles was $2.32 per mile last week, down 9 cents.
Reefer trends
Reefer load posts fell 19 percent and truck posts increased 2 percent. Long-haul lanes from the southern border took big steps back, including McAllen, Texas-Elizabeth, N.J. (down 51 cents to $2.76 per mile) and Nogales, Arizona, to Brooklyn (down 79 cents to $2.43 per mile).
Flatbed trends
Spot prices for flatbed freight remain solid. Load posts increased 13 percent and truck posts declined 2 percent. The 61.9 load-to-truck is the second highest flatbed load-to-truck ratio seen in years.
Rates are derived from DAT RateView, which provides real-time reports on prevailing spot market and contract rates, as well as historical rate and capacity trends. All reported rates include fuel surcharges.
