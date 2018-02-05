Diesel prices continue to rise across the U.S.

If your Spidey sense is telling you diesel prices are up across the country, there are two fuel price indexes saying to trust your intuition.
The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 1.6 cents per gallon from the week before, to $3.086 per gallon, for the week ending Monday, Feb. 5, according to the Energy Information Administration. Average prices have risen for each of the two previous weeks.
Diesel prices went up in all 10 regions in the United States, according to the EIA. California and New England saw the largest increases of 2.8 cents per gallon. Gulf Coast prices rose only six-tenths of a cent per gallon.
Prices are up significantly from a year ago. The U.S. average diesel price is up 52.8 cents per gallon and California’s diesel prices are up 76.7 cents per gallon from a year ago, according to the EIA.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.086, up 1.6 cents
- East Coast – $3.133, up 2.1 cents
- New England – $3.188, up 2.8 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.324, up 1.8 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.988, up 2 cents
- Midwest – $3.044, up 1.4 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.874, up six-tenths of a cent
- Rocky Mountain – $2.981, up 1.4 cents
- West Coast – $3.46, up 2.6 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.114, up 2.4 cents
- California – $3.711, 2.8 cents
According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.976 on Monday morning, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week and up 44.6 cents per gallon from a year ago.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
ProMiles recorded slight decreases in West Coast and California prices compared to the previous week but increases in all the other regions.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $3.041, up 1.4 cents
- East Coast – $3.141, up 1.1 cents
- New England – $3.201, 1.8 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.37, up eight-tenths of a cent
- Lower Atlantic – 3.025, up 2.3 cents
- Midwest – $3.031, up 1.4 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.819, up 1.7 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.988, up 1.6 cents
- West Coast – $3.341 up 1.3 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.098, up 1 cent
- California – $3.696, up 3.1 cents
Price increases from the previous week range from just under a penny per gallon in Central Atlantic states to more than 3 cents per gallon in California, according to ProMiles.com.
Only two regions, the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions, have diesel prices under $3 a gallon.
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.998 for Monday. A week ago, the price was $2.972 per gallon, a month ago $2.893 per gallon and a year ago, $2.509 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.
