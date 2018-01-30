Shell Rotella SuperRigs heads to White's Travel Center in Virginia

The big daddy of show truck competitions, 36th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs, is scheduled for June 14-16 at White’s Travel Center in Raphine, Va., just off I-64/I-80.
The Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest began back in 1982 as a way to bring together and recognize hard-working drivers from throughout the trucking industry.
This year, the theme is “Tribute to Toughness.” Owner-operator truckers from across the United States and Canada are expected to compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.
In addition to cash and prizes, truckers will compete for 12 spots on the 2019 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.
Trucks entered in SuperRigs are judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. The judges – who include Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones – score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.
Judging will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 14-15, and from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. Individual contestant judging is expected to take about 20 minutes. Contestants do not need to be present to win.
Here are some of the highlights of the event:
- A truck parade, with participants going from White’s Travel Center to historic downtown Lexington, Va., about 16 miles away, where truckers will stage their rigs, turn on their lights and pump up the music as part of street party for truckers and locals;
- A firework display and music after the truck parade at White’s Travel Center; and
- A three-day music festival featuring local bands and DJs.
White’s Travel Center offers a variety of on-site amenities, including a chrome shop, pharmacy, showers, movie theater, numerous restaurants, laundry services and a shuttle service. A Blue Beacon Truck Wash and Cat Scale facilities are also available.
