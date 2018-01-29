Diesel prices rise across the U.S. in all regions

Diesel prices are up across the U.S. and in every region, according to a Jan. 29 report from the Energy Information Administration.
The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 4.5 cents per gallon from the week before, to $3.07 per gallon, for the week ending Monday, Jan. 29, according to the EIA.
The average price for diesel is up 50.8 cents from a year before.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.07, up 4.5 cents
- East Coast – $3.112, up 3.4 cents
- New England – $3.16, up 2.4 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.306, up 3 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.968, up 3.9 cents
- Midwest – $3.03, up 5.9 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.868, up 5.3 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.967, up 1.2 cents
- West Coast – $3.434, up 3.9 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.12, up 3.7 cents
- California – $3.683, up 4 cents
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information and corroborates the increase in diesel prices across the U.S. with its own data.
According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $3.027 on Monday morning, up more than a nickel per gallon from last week and also from a year ago.
The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
All regions saw higher diesel prices, according to ProMiles. The largest increase from last week was the Lower Atlantic region, where prices per gallon went up 6.2 cents. The lowest increase was in the Rocky Mountain region, where diesel went up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $3.027, up 5.2 cents
- East Coast – $3.13, up 5.4 cents
- New England – $3.183, up 3 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.362, up 4.3 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $3.002, up 6.2 cents
- Midwest – $3.017, up 5.3 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.874, up 5.5 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.972, up 1.9 cents
- West Coast – $3.328, up 4.3 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.088, up 3.5 cents
- California – $3.665, up 5.4 cents
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.9721 for Monday. A year previous the price per gallon was $2.514, and a month ago it was $2.853 per gallon.
