OOIDA pursues inclusion on proposed Kansas transportation task force

, Land Line state legislative editor | Monday, January 29, 2018
Transportation officials in the state of Kansas want to take a comprehensive look at the state’s road and bridge needs. A piece of legislation at the statehouse calls for a transportation task force to look at the issue.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has asked to be included in the proposed group that would be made up of state and local leaders and other organizations.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee recently heard initial discussion on the bill, SB285, to create a 27-member task force to look at transportation needs. Among the spots that would be filled include representatives from the state House and Senate, the Kansas Association of Counties, Kansas Contractors Association, the Kansas Motor Carriers Association, and one member appointed by the governor.
Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of government affairs, has communicated to Committee Chairwoman Carolyn McGinn the Association’s interest in being involved.
“We have more than 160,000 members nationwide, including roughly 2,700 members residing in Kansas,” Matousek wrote in a letter. “We also have tens of thousands of members in neighboring states that operate regularly on Kansas highways.”
Matousek said the Kansas Motor Carriers Association is on the record with the Senate panel in support of OOIDA’s inclusion.
“As an Association that represents 160,000 road users, many of which operate nationwide and are subject to various road use taxes and fees in Kansas, we can provide a unique and necessary perspective to help the task force fulfill its mission,” Matousek said.
He added that OOIDA has been involved with various transportation-related activities in Kansas, including active participation on the state’s Truck Parking Advisory Committee and the Kansas Freight Advisory Committee.
The task force would evaluate items, including these:
- the state transportation system, including roads and bridges;
- the current use of the state highway fund;
- current transportation funding; and
- identifying additional necessary transportation projects.
McGinn, R-Sedgwick, has indicated the panel will continue to discuss the bill in committee.
CDL renewals
One more bill of note covers the time period between license renewals for commercial drivers.
HB2511 would extend the renewal time to five years from four years.
The bill is scheduled for a Feb. 1 hearing in the House Transportation Committee.
To view other legislative activities of interest for Kansas, click here.
