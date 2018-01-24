Shell Rotella SuperRigs heads to Virginia

The “super bowl” of show truck competitions is packing up and heading east. SuperRigs will be June 14-16 at White’s Travel Center, Raphine, Va.
The Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest began back in 1982 as a way to bring together and recognize hard working drivers throughout the trucking industry.
“Over the years, we’ve seen some of our contestants take the ‘working truck’ to a whole new level – the level of SuperRig,” Shell Rotella posted on its Facebook site.
In addition to cash and prizes, truckers compete for 12 coveted spots on the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.
Trucks entered in SuperRigs are judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. The judges – who include Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones – score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship.
