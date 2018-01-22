Higher East Coast diesel prices balance West Coast decreases

Two indexes show diesel prices on average across the U.S. remaining nearly unchanged, though prices on the East Coast have increased and prices on the West Coast have decreased.
Prices in New England states rose the most, 2.2 cents per gallon to $3.136, according to the EIA.
Prices in West Coast states except California decreased the most, going down 1.5 cents per gallon, to $3.083 per gallon, according to the EIA.
Following are the average prices per gallon by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.025, down three-tenths of a cent
- East Coast – $3.078, up 1.5 cents
- New England – $3.136, up 2.2 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.276, up 1.3 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.929, up 1.6 cents
- Midwest – $2.971, up one cent
- Gulf Coast – $2.815, down one cent
- West Coast – $3.395, down six-tenths of a cent
- West Coast less California – $3.083, down 1.5 cents
- California – $3.6439, up two-tenths of a cent.
According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.975 on Monday morning, virtually unchanged from last week.
While diesel fuel prices at East Coast truck stops were slightly higher than a week before, the rest of the U.S. saw lower diesel fuel prices.
Prices rose the most in Lower Atlantic states, by 1.6 cents to 3.319 per gallon.
Prices in Rocky Mountain states dropped the most, by 3.3 cents per gallon to $2.953. The West Coast without California saw diesel fuel prices fall 2 cents per gallon.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
There was no update of diesel fuel prices on Monday, Jan. 22, from the EIA.
ProMiles recorded slight decreases in West Coast and California prices compared to the previous week but increases in all the other regions.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $2.975, down one-tenth of a cent
- East Coast – $3.076, up 1.1 cents
- New England – $3.153, up eight-tenths of a cent
- Central Atlantic – $3.319, up 1.6 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.94, up eight-tenths of a cent
- Midwest – $2.964, down one-tenth of a cent
- Gulf Coast – $2.819, down one-tenth of a cent
- Rocky Mountain – $2.953, down 3.3 cents
- West Coast – $3.285, down six-tenths of a cent
- West Coast less California – $3.053, down 2 cents
- California – $3.611, down seven-tenths of a cent
All prices are higher than a year ago, according to ProMiles.com. The average diesel fuel price per gallon is 45.2 cents higher than a year before.
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.44 for Monday, 42 cents more expensive than this time last year and 1.4 cents higher than a month ago. AAA reports the highest recorded average price for diesel was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments