U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County, Calif., reopens after two-week closure

Approximately two weeks after heavy winter rains caused flooding and mudslides near Montecito, Calif., the U.S. Route 101 highway has reopened. Detours during the shutdown added hours to trips by automobile, forcing some travelers within the state to use Amtrak.
According to Santa Barbara County officials, the winter storm caused 21 fatalities, 28 injuries and two people are still missing. More than 100 homes were destroyed, more than 300 damaged and 3,000 homes remain under threat.
As of noon local time on Sunday, U.S. 101 reopened through Montecito and Santa Barbara County, according to Caltrans. Off-ramps in certain areas remain closed. Closures at multiple locations along Highway 192 remain. In Ventura County, state Route 33 from Fairview Road north of Ojai to Lockwood Valley Road in Los Padres National Forest remains closed throughout January.
Science journalist and Los Angeles resident Cara Santa Maria mentioned on the podcast Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe that she had to take Amtrak for a recent seminar in Santa Barbara County. Santa Maria noted that what was typically an hour and 45-minute drive turned into a six-hour drive around the Angeles National Forest.
The environment in the affected is still considered unstable, keeping some mandatory evacuations intact. Residents and those traveling through the area are advised to be on the lookout for and report any instances of price gouging. County officials describe price gouging as “a price for essential goods and services that is more than 10 percent higher than the price charged immediately before the emergency declaration.”
