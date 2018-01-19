Mary Johnston Scholarship applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1

Time is running out for high school seniors to apply for an OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship.
Scholarship application and all required materials must be postmarked by Feb. 1.
Each year, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund awards one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships. The students, who must be children, grandchildren or legal dependents of OOIDA members, are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the Scholarship Advisory Committee. The scholarships can be renewed for up to four years.
Students must submit an application, a 500-word essay, and a transcript from high school or an institution of higher learning.
Scholarship awards are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.
Go to the OOIDA website to learn more about the scholarship program and to download an application.
Since the program started in 1998, more than $315,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 96 students, allowing them to seek a high education at a university or technical school.
Donations to the scholarship fund can be made here.
