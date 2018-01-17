Road Dog channel to premiere Women in Trucking

Starting this weekend, SiriusXM will have a weekly show dedicated to the women of the trucking industry.
Women in Trucking, a live call-in show on SiriusXM Road Dog channel 146, is scheduled to premiere at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 20.
The two-hour show will be hosted by Ellen Voie, who is president and CEO of the Women in Trucking Association.
“I am excited to host Women in Trucking and to hear from SiriusXM listeners across the country,” Voie said in a news release. “I look forward to hearing from both male and female drivers to open up a bold, new dialogue about our industry and how we can move forward together.”
The Road Dog channel also features such shows as Land Line Now.
SiriusXM subscribers can also listen to Road Dog programming online.
