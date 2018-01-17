OOIDA members qualify for $1,000 off on Kenworth trucks

OOIDA members can get a rebate of $1,000 on the purchase price of a Kenworth sleeper truck during 2018.
Kenworth and OOIDA are offering the promotion for the 16th consecutive year.
OOIDA members can choose from a Kenworth T680 or T880 with a 52-inch or larger factory-installed sleeper or Kenworth T660, T800 and W900 glider kits equipped with 72-inch or 86-inch factory-installed sleepers. The deal is good for new stock and special-order vehicles.
To qualify, buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase in 2018. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029, or faxed to OOIDA at 816-229-0518.
Each customer is limited to three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations may apply on the Kenworth rebate program. Details are available at Kenworth dealerships.
In 2017, more than 300 OOIDA members benefited from this program, according to a news release from Kenworth.
Kenworth Truck Co., Kirkland, Wash., is a subsidiary of Paccar Inc., Bellevue, Wash.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments