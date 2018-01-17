Winter Storm Inga dumps ice, snow in the South; HOS waivers in place

Winter Storm Inga has caused unusually frigid temperatures in the South, resulting in at least nine deaths and major traffic problems. Several states have issued a declaration of emergency, exempting certain truckers from hours-of-service rules.
Extending from Texas all the way to the Southeast, freezing temperatures and snow has plagued portions of the country not accustomed to such weather. Snow and ice fell on cities in Florida, Georgia and Texas. The Weather Channel is reporting at least seven people have been killed, mostly from vehicle crashes. Extreme cold temperatures that followed the storm are being blamed for two more deaths.
Across the affected areas, roadways were being shut down due to multiple crashes. Governors in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma have all declared a state of emergency as a result of winter storms.
Kentucky has made an hours-of-service waiver specifically for the delivery and transport of live poultry and poultry feed products. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s declaration, cold and icy conditions have “led to a tightening supply situation, and market demand has led to a sharp decline in poultry feed inventories and delays in transporting live poultry from farm to other processing locations.”
The Texas Department of Transportation website is showing highway closures near Houston at IH-69, UA-90 and SH-225 due to icy conditions. Georgia’s DOT is reporting closures on Interstate 75 Express Lanes south of metro Atlanta.
Nearly 400 flights were canceled at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Tuesday, followed by 133 cancellations at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 107 at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, according to FlightAware. In total, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Tuesday, up from less than 1,000 on Monday.
According to PowerOutage.us, North Carolina (23,025 outages), Louisiana (12,675) and Texas (8,010) lead in number of outages, not including Puerto Rico, which still has more than 250,000 outages as a result of Hurricane Maria last fall.
North Carolina is expected to get up to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Snow will continue up to Massachusetts and to eastern Maine. Warmer weather will soon follow, with high temperatures into the 30s and low 40s for the Dakotas on Thursday. NWS is reporting that high temperatures could be 10 to 25 degrees above average in the central/northern Plains into the West.
