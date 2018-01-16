Diesel prices rise across the U.S. rise 3 cents this week over last

The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 3.2 cents per gallon from the week before, to $3.028 per gallon, for the week ending Monday, Jan. 15, according to the Energy Information Administration. Average prices have risen for each of the two previous weeks.
Diesel prices went up in all 10 regions in the United States, according to the EIA. The largest increase was in the Central Atlantic region, where prices increased 5.4 cents per gallon.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $3.028, up 3.2 cents
- East Coast – $3.063, up 3.8 cents
- New England – $3.114, up 3.7 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.263, up 5.4 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.913, up 2.6 cents
- Midwest – $2.981, up 3.4 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.825, up 4 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.984, up one cent
- West Coast – $3.401, up seven-tenths of a cent
- West Coast less California – $3.098, up 1.1 cents
- California – $3.641, up three-tenths of a cent
According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.976 on Monday morning, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week and up 44.6 cents per gallon from a year ago.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
ProMiles recorded slight decreases in West Coast and California prices compared to the previous week but increases in all the other regions.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the ProMiles.com:
- U.S. – $2.976, up 2.5 cents
- East Coast – $3.065, up 3.2 cents
- New England – $3.145, up 3.7 cents
- Central Atlantic – $3.303, up 7.4 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.932, up 3 cents
- Midwest – $2.965, up 2.4 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.82, up 2.2 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.986, up 1.9 cents
- West Coast – $3.291, down three-tenths of a cent
- West Coast less California – $3.073, up 1.2 cents
- California – $3.618, down 1.3 cents
All prices are higher than a year ago, according to ProMiles.com. The average diesel fuel price per gallon is 43.6 cents higher than a year before. The Gulf Coast saw the smallest increase, of 37.8 cents per gallon, from a year before. The highest increase was in California, where diesel prices are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a year before.
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.931 for Monday, 40 cents more expensive than this time last year and 9.6 cents higher than a month ago.
