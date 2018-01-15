ProMiles reporting diesel up to $2.976; TruckMiles prices above $3

According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.976 on Monday morning, a 2.5-cent increase from last week.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, continues to offer its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the Energy Information Administration in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
TruckMiles.com listed the daily average price for Monday at $3.055, with truckers in California paying an average of $3.654 per gallon, the highest in the nation. Truckers in Oklahoma are paying a national low of $2.802 per gallon, according to the site. No states in the lower 48 states have been listed in excess of $4 per gallon at the pump since Dec. 4, 2014. More than half of states, 27 total, are reporting average prices above $3, three more than last week. No states have reported average diesel prices below $2 since April 27, 2016.
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.93 for Monday, 40 cents more expensive than this time last year and 9.6 cents higher than a month ago.
EIA data, which is normally updated on Mondays, is not available today because federal offices are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Land Line editors expect to post a full weekly fuel report tomorrow.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments