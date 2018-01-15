Love's 2018 plans include more than 40 new locations and 3,100 parking spots

After a busy year in 2017, Love’s Travel Stops is not done expanding its network of truck stops. Love’s recently announced its 2018 vision, which includes adding more truck stops than last year. That also means more truck parking.
Last year, Love’s opened 36 new locations and added approximately 2,600 truck parking spaces to the infrastructure. This year, Love’s is going bigger with plans to open more than 40 new locations. New parking spaces will increase as well.
“We’re doing our part to address the truck parking shortage by adding more than 3,100 parking spaces at newly built travel stops,” Frank Love, co-CEO of Oklahoma City., Okla.-based
Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores, said in a statement. “Our customers will also have increased access to reliable maintenance services because we are adding light mechanical offerings to select Speedco locations to help them get back on the road faster.”
Last year, Love’s acquired Speedco from Bridgestone Americas. Speedco is a national network of service locations that provides quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry. The acquisition added 52 trucking services and lube locations to Love’s network. When all is said and done, Love’s will have 323 tire service and lube facilities.
Another bonus for truckers includes improvements to shower facilities and other amenities. More specifically, Love’s will reduce customers’ wait time with automated showers. The automated showers will be installed in nearly every location.
For alternative fuel and electric vehicle drivers, Trillium will be offering electric vehicle charging stations, solar panel installations, hydrogen fueling and compressed natural gas fueling.
Over the past five years, Love’s has opened 147 new stores.
