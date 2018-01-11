Eaton Cummins recalls more than 1,000 automated transmissions

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is recalling more than 1,000 Endurant and Paccar transmissions. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, affected transmissions have an issue with the control module.
Endurant transmissions with part numbers EEO-17F112C, EEO-16F112C and EEO-18F112C and Paccar transmissions with part numbers PO-14F112C, PO-15F112C,
PO-16F112C, PO-17F112C and PO-18F112C are included in the recall.
A NHTSA recall acknowledgement shows that the transmission control module may allow the engine to crank briefly even if the transmission shifter is not in neutral. This is in direct violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 102, “Transmission Shift Lever Sequence/Starter Interlock/Transmission Braking Effect.”
If a transmission is not in neutral once the engine starts running, the vehicle may move unexpectedly, increasing the likelihood of a crash.
Eaton Cummins plans to notify manufacturers of equipped vehicles with the transmissions. From there, the manufacturers will issue their own recall to update transmission control module software in affected vehicles. Questions can be directed to Eaton Cummins at 269-342-3184.
Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Dublin-based Eaton Corp. and Columbus, Ind.,-based Cummins Inc.
