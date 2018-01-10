Peterbilt's 1 millionth truck rolls off the line

Peterbilt’s 1 millionth truck rolled off the production line Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the company’s Denton, Texas, manufacturing plant and headquarters.
It was a Model 567 Heritage truck.
“The production of one million trucks is a proud moment, and the Model 567 Heritage embodies this historic occasion,” Kyle Quinn, general manager of Peterbilt Motors Co., said in a news release. “The styling and durability of the Model 567 Heritage gives customers the industry’s most modern, technologically advanced and versatile truck. Inside and out, this truck commands attention.”
Founded by T.A. Peterman, Peterbilt has been manufacturing commercial vehicles since 1939. Peterbilt opened its Denton facility in 1980 with the production of its Model 359.
Peterbilt recently conducted a search for its ultimate SuperFan in the United States and Canada. From 1,200 entries submitted, Peterbilt will select five finalists who will get an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. During a ceremony at the show, one of the five finalists will get the keys to a Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage customized to celebrate the milestone.
Peterbilt is a subsidiary of Paccar Inc., Bellevue, Wash. Paccar is traded publicly on the NASDAQ as PCAR.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments