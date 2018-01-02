Time running out to comment on repeal of glider kit emissions requirements

There are only a few days remaining for truck drivers to submit comments regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to repeal emissions requirements for glider kits.
The public comment period on the EPA’s proposal will be open through Jan. 5. OOIDA delivered a Call to Action in December asking its more than 160,000 members to submit comments in support of the repeal.
In a summary of the rule, the repeal is based on a proposed interpretation of the Clean Air Act under which glider vehicles would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” glider engines would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” and glider kits would not be treated as “incomplete” new motor vehicles.
Under this proposed interpretation, the EPA would lack the authority to regulate glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 2, more than 24,000 comments had been received.
OOIDA wants to make sure that the voices of its members are heard before the agency makes a final decision.
“We are asking for your help in submitting comments supporting the repeal of Phase 2 emissions standards for glider kits,” OOIDA wrote. “We know ATA and the corporate interests they represent will be opposing the repeal along with various environmental groups, so we will need all the positive comments we can get as the EPA reviews public input and makes their final decision.”
Comments may be submitted at the Regulations website under Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2014-0827.
