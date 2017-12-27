TRACER ALERT: Blue truck, white trailer stolen near Atlanta

A sky blue 2013 International ProStar with a 2004 Great Dane reefer trailer was reported Dec. 24. The truck was stolen at 5500 Riverside Road in College Park, Ga. The truck has “H L Porter Trucking LLC” on its doors and “628” on the driver-side fender. The trailer is white with “630” on the left side and “Freight Carrier” in red.
TRACER lists an Illinois a license plate of P21788 and a VIN number of 1HSDJSJR6DJ150399 for the truck. The trailer has a temporary Illinois plate and a VIN number of 1GRAA06204W002432.
A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the truck. Call 202-246-2698.
TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.
Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.
Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.
