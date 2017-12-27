OOIDA asks truckers to comment on glider kit repeal before Jan. 5 deadline

Time is running out for truck drivers to submit comments regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to repeal emissions requirements for glider kits.
The public comment period on EPA’s proposal will be open through Jan. 5. OOIDA delivered a Call to Action earlier this month, asking its more than 160,000 members to submit comments in support of the repeal.
“We are asking for your help in submitting comments supporting the repeal of Phase 2 emissions standards for glider kits,” OOIDA wrote. “We know ATA and the corporate interests they represent will be opposing the repeal along with various environmental groups, so we will need all the positive comments we can get as the EPA reviews public input and makes their final decision.”
In a summary of the rule, the repeal is based on a proposed interpretation of the Clean Air Act under which glider vehicles would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” glider engines would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” and glider kits would not be treated as “incomplete” new motor vehicles.
Under this proposed interpretation, the EPA would lack the authority to regulate glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits.
“EPA is proposing that the statutory interpretations on which the Phase 2 rule predicated its regulation of glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits were incorrect.”
OOIDA recommends that members, who plan to submit comments, address the following:
- If a glider kit was not available, would you keep your older truck on the road longer or purchase a band new vehicle?
- Are glider kits less expensive to maintain than newer trucks?
- Do you gain more or less fuel efficiency with glider kits than a new truck?
- If possible, provide a description of how glider kits have directly impacted your bottom line.
Comments may be submitted at the Regulations website under Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2014-0827.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments