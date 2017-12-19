Installation of truck parking info system underway in Kansas

As part of a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant awarded to eight Midwest states more than two years ago, the state of Kansas has started installing its Truck Parking Information Management System or TPIMS. The system is slated to be available in the second half of 2018.
In 2015, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin were awarded a share of a $25 million TIGER grant for a regional TPIMS project. Each state received approximately $2 million to more than $3 million. All eight states also will contribute a 10 percent match of the deployment costs.
TPIMS will send truckers parking availability information through traveler information websites, dynamic truck parking signage along interstates and smart phone apps
KDOT began installing its TPIMS on Dec. 11, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release. Signs will display truck parking availability at 18 rest areas along Interstate 70. Each sign will reveal parking availability for two or three rest areas up ahead. Drivers will have an idea about how full parking is anywhere from 5, 30 and 60 miles ahead.
KDOT will use a computer vision system for detecting empty spots. The cameras create a 3D image of the parking areas to determine how many parking spots are available.
TPIMS in Kansas is expected to be fully deployed in fall 2018.
