Deadline near to nominate someone for Road Warrior award

The time to nominate a truck driver for the fourth annual Road Warrior award is winding down. Online story submissions spotlighting truck drivers’ hard work, perseverance, and passion for the industry will be accepted through Dec. 31.
Pilot Flying J started the award to “honor professional drivers who go the extra mile to ensure that products and goods are delivered safely, securely, and on time to keep the country moving efficiently.”
“The Road Warrior program is designed to raise awareness for the tireless and critical work of professional drivers and thank them for a job well done,” Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J, said in a news release.
Nominations will be accepted at the Road Warrior website. Submissions should tell the story of the nominated driver and include a photo. Everyone is eligible to nominate a truck driver.
The 2017 grand prize Road Warrior winner will receive $10,000. The runner-up and third-place winner will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively. New to this year’s contest, the people who nominate the top three winners will also receive a $500 prize.
Last year’s winner was OOIDA Member Jacqueline Rocha, of Acworth, Ga. The now 23-year-old was honored for being an advocate for industry, encouraging millennials and females to consider a career in trucking.
The 2015 Road Warrior winner was OOIDA Life Member Erik Michaels, of Oceanside, Calif. Kyle Cones earned the inaugural award in 2014.
Rules for the contest can be found here.
