New York State DOT seeking comments for 'text stop' in Schodack

The New York State Department of Transportation has plans to convert a rest area in Schodack that has been closed for more than seven years into a “text stop,” complete with truck parking and a commercial vehicles inspection area. NYSDOT is accepting comments and questions on the proposal through Dec. 29.
Located between Exits 11 and 12 on westbound Interstate 90, designs for the new text stop will include a new scenic overlook with parking for cars and trucks, according to NYSDOT documents.
“Text stops” or “texting zones” were established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013 in an effort to reduce distracted driving by designating areas for motorists to pull off the highway and use their phones.
What’s the difference between a “text stop” and a “rest area?” Long story short: no bathrooms.
Brian Kirch of NYSDOT’s transportation planning operations told Land Line that although the planning is still in the design phase, he had last heard approximately 14 truck parking spaces are planned.
Trucking will also be given another “perk”: a commercial vehicle inspection area.
NYSDOT plans on beginning the project in 2018 and to have the text stop mostly completed by the end of that year.
Comments and questions regarding the proposal can be sent to Brian Kirch at 518-485-1379, via email at Brian.Kirch@dot.ny.gov or through standard mail to this address:
Mr. Brian Kirch
Transportation Planning
NYS Department of Transportation, R-1
50 Wolf Road, Suite 1S50
Albany, NY 12232
According to Jason’s Law survey results, New York ranked among the 10 worst states in the category of “Public Spaces per 100 Miles of National Highway System” with 8.1 truck parking spaces. Among Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association members, nearly half indicated New York as a state with a parking shortage. Only 2 percent suggested New York had a sufficient supply of parking spaces.
