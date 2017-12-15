FMCSA Certified Medical Examiner website working again

After a two-week hiatus, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website is operational again.
The site, which allows commercial drivers to confirm which doctors are on the national registry to perform Department of Transportation physicals, went down on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 30 and didn’t resume functionality until the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 14.
The FMCSA has not provided an explanation for what caused the site to go down. The functionality of the site will become even more important in June, when the process will change from a driver receiving a medical card from the examiner after passing the exam to where the information will be submitted electronically to the FMCSA and then to the state licensing agency. The final rule takes effect June 22.
Truck drivers, who are preparing for a DOT physical, can use the OOIDA website to read reviews on certified medical examiners.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments