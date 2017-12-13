CALL TO ACTION: OOIDA asks members to submit comments on EPA's glider kit proposal

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is asking its more than 160,000 members to support the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to repeal emissions requirements for glider kits.
OOIDA delivered a Call to Action to all of its members on Wednesday, Dec. 13, requesting truck drivers to submit comments in support of the repeal. The public comment period on EPA’s proposal will be open through Jan. 5.
“We are asking for your help in submitting comments supporting the repeal of Phase 2 emissions standards for glider kits,” OOIDA wrote. “We know ATA and the corporate interests they represent will be opposing the repeal along with various environmental groups, so we will need all the positive comments we can get as the EPA reviews public input and makes their final decision.”
In a summary of the rule, the repeal is based on a proposed interpretation of the Clean Air Act under which glider vehicles would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” glider engines would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles,” and glider kits would not be treated as “incomplete” new motor vehicles.
Under this proposed interpretation, the EPA would lack the authority to regulate glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits.
“EPA is proposing that the statutory interpretations on which the Phase 2 rule predicated its regulation of glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits were incorrect.”
In August, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced that the agency would “revisit” provisions of the upcoming Phase 2 of the greenhouse gas regulations. The Phase 2 proposal builds upon a Phase 1 final rule for model years 2014 through 2018 and for equipment manufacturers to increase fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions by about 23 percent by model year 2027.
“After reconsidering the statutory language, EPA proposes to adopt a reading of the relevant provisions of the CAA under which the Agency would lack authority … to impose requirements on glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kids and therefore proposes to remove the relevant rule provisions,” the proposal said.
OOIDA recommends that members, who plan to submit comments, address the following:
- If a glider kit was not available, would you keep your older truck on the road longer or purchase a new vehicle?
- Are glider kits less expensive to maintain than newer trucks?
- Do you gain more or less fuel efficiency with glider kits than a new truck?
- If possible, provide a description of how glider kits have directly impacted your bottom line.
Comments may be submitted at the Regulations website under Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2014-0827.
“OOIDA fully supports EPA’s proposal, because it would overturn the original rulemaking that undermines glider kit manufacturers and glider kit availability for small-business truckers,” OOIDA wrote.
“While federally mandated emission regulations have increased the costs for buying and maintaining new trucks, many owner-operators have turned to gliders as affordable and reliable options for their business. If the repeal is not approved by the EPA, there would be annual manufacturing caps placed on glider kits that would greatly limit their current availability.”
More information about the proposed repeal can be found here.
