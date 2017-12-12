More than 400,000 Daimler trucks recalled for brake light issue

Hundreds of thousands of Daimler trucks with a model year range of a decade are being recalled for an issue with brake lights, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.
A NHTSA recall acknowledgment shows that more than 400,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks model year 2008-2018 are subject to the recall. Brake lights in affected trucks may not go on after a hard brake application. The brake light pressure switch may not activate with a light touch after a hard pressure is applied.
Affected trucks include (all model years 2008-18):
- Freightliner Cascadia
- Western Star 4700
- Western Star 4900
- Western Star 5700
- Western Star 6900
The recall notice states that failure of brake lights being activated could increase the risk of a crash, as trailing motorists will not be warned of a slowing down truck.
Daimler Trucks North America will notify owners of affected trucks and make appropriate repairs free of charge. DTNA is expected to begin the recall process on Jan. 25. For questions, call DTNA at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-756. NHTSA’s recall number for this defect is 17V-761.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments