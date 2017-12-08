TRACER ALERT: Red Volvo VNL with white Sun Valley trailer stolen in Florida

A red 2007 Volvo VNL pulling a white 1999 Sun Valley van trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 6 at 829 Benoist Farms Road in West Palm Beach, Fla. The truck has “Red Summer Transportation” on the side, and the trailer has “#201” on the sides.
TRACER lists a Florida license plate of BA60AD and a VIN number of 4V4NC9GHX7N457896 for the truck. The trailer has a Florida plate of 0377CK and a VIN number of 1S9CB5328XP29750.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the truck and trailer. Call 202-246-2698.
TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.
Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.
Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments