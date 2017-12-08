Man indicted on murder charges in death of truck driver

An 18-year-old has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in Baton Rouge, La., for the August slaying of a Tennessee truck driver.
Landry Carter, 18, faces life in prison, according to The Advocate. Keith Odom, a 49-year-old truck driver from Jonesborough, Tenn., was shot to death on Aug. 8. Odom was reportedly shot while repairing a tire on his tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge shopping center.
Carter was arrested on Aug. 9. According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Carter is accused of shooting Odom after robbing him of his personal belongings. The Aug. 9 news release said Carter also was being charged with robberies of Family Dollar and Dollar General.
