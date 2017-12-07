FMCSA's Certified Medical Examiner website remains down

As of Friday, Dec. 8, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website had been down for about a week. The site allows commercial drivers to confirm which doctors are on the national registry to perform Department of Transportation physicals.
According to FMCSA spokesman Duane DeBruyne, there were no updates on when the site will be operational.
“The National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website is currently down,” the website stated. “FMCSA IT Support is aware of the issue and is working on a solution to remedy the situation. Once the site returns to service, a notification will be sent to all certified medical examiners. We suggest drivers and carriers continue to visit the site periodically to determine availability.”
DeBruyne said the FMCSA encourages drivers to contact healthcare professionals directly to verify that they are certified and on the national registry until the website is working again.
