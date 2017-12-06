FHWA seeks comments on information collection of updated Jason's Law survey

In 2015, the Federal Highway Administration released the results of the Jason’s Law survey. It was intended to be a reference point and guidebook to solve the truck parking problem, but how much has the situation improved? Stakeholders will find out with an updated survey. Currently, FHWA is accepting comments on any aspect of the survey’s information collection.
As mandated by the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21), FHWA is required to update the truck parking survey. FHWA’s latest notice and request for comments deals with the information collection process for the upcoming survey update.
More specifically, FHWA is seeking comments on any aspect of the information collection, including:
- Whether the proposed collection is necessary for FHWA's performance;
- Accuracy of the estimated burdens;
- Ways for FHWA to enhance the quality, usefulness and clarity of the collected information; and
- Ways that the burden could be minimized, including the use of electronic technology, without reducing the quality of the collected information.
Although anyone is welcome to comment, FHWA is looking for feedback from state transportation and enforcement officials, private sector facility owners/operators, trucking company owners and truck drivers.
More generally, FHWA seeks out people “who are responsible for providing or overseeing the operation of truck parking facilities and stakeholders that depend on such facilities to safely conduct their business.”
Survey questions will be mostly directed to Department of Transportation employees, private truck stop operators, public safety officials and trucking companies. DOT officials will be asked to provide detailed information regarding public rest areas and truck parking, including any issues with providing enough parking such as regulatory or financial issues.
Trucking companies and truck drivers will be asked questions about the location and frequency of insufficient truck parking and capacity at rest facilities, future truck parking needs and locations, availability of information on truck parking capacity, and other impediments to identification, access and use of truck parking.
According to the published notice, FHWA plans to survey 50 state DOTs, 50 state enforcement personnel, 229 private facility owners/operators and 150 trucking company representatives/drivers.
Andrew King, research analyst at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation, said that although such information is needed, at some point, parking spaces need to actually be added.
“Since states must submit a State Freight Plan in order to receive funding in accordance with the FAST Act, there should be a lot more up-to-date information available on truck parking,” King said. “While learning where exactly truck parking is needed, it is important to actually address the lack of truck parking capacity.”
Once the survey is conducted, compiled and completed, results will be made publicly available at the U.S. DOT’s website. Like the initial survey conducted in 2014, this current update with undergo further updating in the future.
Comments must be submitted by Feb. 5, 2018, and can be submitted using the following methods using Docket No. FHWA-2017-0050:
- Website: Regulations.gov. Follow the online instructions for submitting comments.
- Fax: 1-202-493-2251.
- Mail: Docket Management Facility, U.S. Department of Transportation, West Building Ground Floor, Room W12-140, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE., Washington, DC 20590-0001.
- Hand Delivery or Courier: U.S. Department of Transportation, West Building Ground
- Floor, Room W12-140, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE., Washington, DC 20590, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, except federal holidays.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments