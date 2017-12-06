FMCSA's Certified medical examiner website down

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website continued to experience technical difficulties as of Wednesday, Dec. 6. The site, which allows commercial drivers to confirm which doctors are on the national registry to perform Department of Transportation physicals, has been down for several days.
“The National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website is currently down,” the website stated. “FMCSA IT Support is aware of the issue and is working on a solution to remedy the situation. Once the site returns to service, a notification will be sent to all certified medical examiners. We suggest drivers and carriers continue to visit the site periodically to determine availability.”
The FMCSA offered no clear timetable on when the website will be working again.
“We are working as expeditiously as possible to correct a technical issue affecting the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website,” said Duane DeBruyne, a spokesman for the FMCSA. “In the immediate interim, drivers are directed to contact a healthcare professional directly to verify that they are certified and listed on the national registry.”
Dale Watkins of OOIDA’s Regulatory Affairs department said the timing is bad as many drivers take a few weeks off around the holidays and use that time to schedule a DOT physical.
Without the use of the website, Watkins also suggested that drivers call to confirm that the doctor is on the national registry before making an appointment.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments